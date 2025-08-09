Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Typhoon Financial Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.06 67 OPM %30.00-16.67 -PBDT0.03-0.01 LP PBT0.03-0.01 LP NP0.02-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

