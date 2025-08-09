Puretrop Fruits standalone net profit declines 6.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 27.94 croreNet profit of Puretrop Fruits declined 6.65% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.9429.85 -6 OPM %1.795.29 -PBDT1.962.76 -29 PBT0.591.71 -65 NP15.3016.39 -7
