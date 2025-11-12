Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.08% to Rs 1.51 croreNet profit of Excel Realty N Infra declined 0.91% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.08% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.514.09 -63 OPM %-44.37-8.31 -PBDT1.100.96 15 PBT1.070.92 16 NP1.091.10 -1
