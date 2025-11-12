KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 97.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.87% to Rs 67.20 croreNet profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation declined 97.93% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 67.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67.2073.74 -9 OPM %4.32-1.86 -PBDT2.0924.20 -91 PBT0.9223.36 -96 NP0.4220.26 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content