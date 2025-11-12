Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.97% to Rs 107.11 croreNet profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 1.40% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales107.11113.91 -6 OPM %21.5119.44 -PBDT31.3032.14 -3 PBT24.6325.81 -5 NP18.9619.23 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content