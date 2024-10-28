Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 476.06% to Rs 4.09 croreNet profit of Excel Realty N Infra rose 400.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 476.06% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.090.71 476 OPM %-8.31-59.15 -PBDT0.960.35 174 PBT0.920.31 197 NP1.100.22 400
