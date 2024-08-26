Exicom to provide loan of Rs 125 cr to subsidiary in Netherlands

The purpose of this loan is for the Borrower to infuse the funds in its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the USA and Australia respectively. These subsidiaries will use the funds to support their primary business activities and to facilitate business growth and expansion.

Exicom Tele-Systems has entered into a Loan Agreement with Exicom Power Solutions B.V., Netherlands, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, for granting an additional unsecured loan of Rs. 125 crore to Exicom Power Solutions B.V., Netherlands (Borrower).