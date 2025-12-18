Wockhardt Ltd soars 1.04%

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1373, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% drop in NIFTY and a 0.84% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.
Wockhardt Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1373, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25889.45. The Sensex is at 84718.27, up 0.19%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 3.19% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22612.15, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.15 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 156.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
