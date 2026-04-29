Exide Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 369, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 18.36% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Exide Industries Ltd has gained around 28.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25790.35, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 370.8, up 3.65% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 4.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 18.36% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.