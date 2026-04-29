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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail launches GCC platform - invariz powered by ServiceNow platform

Texmaco Rail launches GCC platform - invariz powered by ServiceNow platform

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced the launch of a network of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across India, under the brand name - invariz powered by ServiceNow platform - marking its entry into AI-led global services and digital solutions.

The company had soft launched the first centre in Faridabad at the end of last year, with plans to scale operations to other locations. The GCC rollout is expected to generate 1200+ direct jobs, contributing over $100+ Million in incremental revenue by 2030 and creating a new growth engine alongside its core railway and infrastructure businesses.

The move signals a strategic pivot for the 86-year-old engineering major as it integrates AI driven platforms into its operations and expands into high-value digital services. The GCCs will leverage ServiceNow's AI-powered workflow platform to deliver automation-led enterprise solutions, targeting both domestic and international clients across sectors.

 

The company added that the GCC platform will also act as a hub for innovation, digital talent development, and AI-led transformation, supporting multi-industry use cases and reinforcing India's role as a global GCC destination.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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