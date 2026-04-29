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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Yes Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 20.46, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 1.9% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.46, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Yes Bank Ltd has gained around 18.61% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55400.35, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 780.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1109.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 20.58, up 2.64% on the day. Yes Bank Ltd is up 15.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 1.9% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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