Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 5.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 478.05 croreNet profit of Saurashtra Cement rose 5.89% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 478.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 497.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.67% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 1537.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1765.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales478.05497.49 -4 1537.621765.16 -13 OPM %11.039.04 -2.857.36 - PBDT54.9967.54 -19 47.37157.29 -70 PBT43.8850.50 -13 5.09110.20 -95 NP32.9131.08 6 6.9856.60 -88
