Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit rises 144.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.87% to Rs 31.90 croreNet profit of Expo Gas Containers rose 144.44% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 99.87% to Rs 31.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.9015.96 100 OPM %5.618.52 -PBDT0.780.39 100 PBT0.660.27 144 NP0.660.27 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content