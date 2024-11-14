Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.78 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.13% to Rs 7.77 croreNet Loss of Hindoostan Mills reported to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.13% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.7722.94 -66 OPM %-89.96-2.09 -PBDT-5.330.28 PL PBT-5.78-0.21 -2652 NP-5.78-0.21 -2652
