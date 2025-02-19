Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 54.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 54.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 10.17% to Rs 4053.03 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India declined 54.63% to Rs 297.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 654.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.17% to Rs 4053.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3678.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income4053.033678.83 10 OPM %95.1799.62 -PBDT396.99859.98 -54 PBT396.99859.98 -54 NP297.11654.93 -55

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

