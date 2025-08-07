Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Extremely unfortunate that US should impose additional tariffs on India, says MEA

Extremely unfortunate that US should impose additional tariffs on India, says MEA

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Indias Ministry of external affairs, in response to the United States recently targeting Indias oil imports from Russia said that we have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest, the ministry stated. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable and India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests, MEA noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2 FY26

Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2 FY26

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

Adani Power to develop & operate greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar

Adani Power to develop & operate greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar

Sula Vineyards drops after Q1 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Sula Vineyards drops after Q1 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

NSE SME Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO ends with 1.39 times subscription

NSE SME Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO ends with 1.39 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon