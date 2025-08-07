Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2 FY26.

Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2 FY26.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of 45th round of its quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) yesterday. Infrastructure companies remained positive on overall business situation, employment as well as their turnover during Q1:2025-26. Respondents assessed easing of cost pressures; while sentiments on selling price growth and profit margin moderated. For Q2:2025-26, infrastructure firms remain highly optimistic on overall business situation and turnover. Cost pressures are likely to remain high, leading to tempered expectations for increase in selling prices and profit margins. Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2:2025-26. Input cost pressures are likely to persist in near term; with concomitant rise in selling prices.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

Adani Power to develop & operate greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar

Sula Vineyards drops after Q1 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

NSE SME Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO ends with 1.39 times subscription

Services firms maintain positive outlook on demand conditions in Q2FY26

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

