Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.95% to Rs 79.77 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 69.05% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 301.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 317.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles rose 9.09% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 79.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.