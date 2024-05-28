Business Standard
Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales decline 14.95% to Rs 79.77 crore
Net profit of Exxaro Tiles rose 9.09% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 79.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.05% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 301.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 317.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.7793.79 -15 301.68317.09 -5 OPM %9.4510.10 -8.1310.56 - PBDT4.536.66 -32 12.5526.89 -53 PBT2.192.33 -6 3.1911.12 -71 NP1.201.10 9 2.257.27 -69
First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

