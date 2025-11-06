Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd and LS Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2025.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 9.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61742 shares in the past one month.

 

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd spiked 13.47% to Rs 37.39. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd surged 11.54% to Rs 201. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 340 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd exploded 10.19% to Rs 51.02. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1237 shares in the past one month.

LS Industries Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 53.97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36022 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

