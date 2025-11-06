Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arihant Foundations acquires two prime land Parcels in Chennai with GDV of Rs 500 crore

Nov 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Arihant Foundations & Housing has announced the acquisition of two premium land parcels in the Central Business District (CBD) and these acquisitions represent an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 500 crore.

Located in Chennais CBD micro-markets, these two projects underscore Arihants continued focus on premium real estate development. The first project, situated near Boat Club, is planned as a high end office development catering to discerning corporate occupiers. The second, located in Kilpauk, will comprise luxury residential apartments offering contemporary design, superior specifications, and world-class amenities.

Kamal, managing director, Arihant Foundations, said: We are committed to creating differentiated spaces in Chennais most prized locations.

 

These CBD acquisitions reinforce Arihants focus on elevating the citys real estate landscape with high-end assets that deliver enduring lifestyle and commercial value.

Arihant Foundations & Housing is a real estate company that develops commercial and residential projects in Chennai.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

