Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.87 lakh vehicles in Sept'25

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.87 lakh vehicles in Sept'25

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp said that it has dispatched 6,87,220 motorcycles and scooters in September 2025, reflecting an 8% growth compared to September 2024.

The companys two-wheeler dispatches in the same period last year were 6,37,050 vehicles.

Domestic sales for the period under review aggregated to 6,47,582 vehicles (up 5% YoY) and exports added up to 39,638 vehicles (up 94.83% YoY).

While motorcycle sales increased by 6,26,217 units (up 4.80% YoY), scooter sales jumped by 54.35% YoY to 61,003 units in September 2024.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

 

The companys standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp shed 0.16% to Rs 5,420.80 on the BSE.

Capacity utilization in manufacturing sector rises on year-on-year basis

Volumes soar at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter

Households' inflation expectations for next three months and one year ahead decline

CSB Bank rises after recording strong advances growth in Q1; share of gold loans rises to 47%

Sammaan Capital corrects on profit booking; IHC to invest Rs 8,850 cr, launch open offer

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

