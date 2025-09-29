Monday, September 29, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies subscribed 70%

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 70%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 84.20 lakh shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies received bids for 84,20,325 shares as against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (29 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it will close on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 181 and 191 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only of fresh issue of equity shares upto 1,20,60,000 of Rs 10 each.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 127 crore is for funding the working capital requirement, Rs 30 crore is for pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and balance for general corporate purposes.

Fabtech Technologies, promoted by Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar and Aarif Ahsan Khan, specializes in offering turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare companies. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It caters to a wide range of products, from oncology drugs to over-the-counter medications.

Also Read

Tech Wrap September 29

Tech Wrap Sept 29: Sony WH-1000XM6, SanDisk devices, YouTube Premium Lite

silver trading silver investment

Silver hits all-time high of ₹1.5 lakh; gold surges ₹1,500 to a new peak

initial public offering, IPO

Tata Capital IPO pricing jolts grey mkt investors as shares sink in valuepremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

LIVE news: FTA talks going on with several countries, including US, says Piyush Goyal

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Odisha approves ₹12,000 cr for scheme to set up 2,200 primary schools

The order book as of end July 31, 2025, stood strong at Rs 904.4187 crore, up from Rs 476.2345 crore as of end of March 2025. The order book end of March 2025 was diversified, with 17.99% of the orders from GCC countries, 38.87% from MENA, 26.85% from ECO Zone, 16.21% from SEA.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.45 crore and sales of Rs 326.67 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 1.39 times

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 1.39 times

NSE SME IPO of Suba Hotels subscribed 57%

NSE SME IPO of Suba Hotels subscribed 57%

Glottis IPO subscribed 42%

Glottis IPO subscribed 42%

Sensex, Nifty slip for seventh session as investors await RBI MPC outcome

Sensex, Nifty slip for seventh session as investors await RBI MPC outcome

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.78%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.78%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon