Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 574.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 157.43% to Rs 20.62 croreNet profit of Felix Industries rose 574.51% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 157.43% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.628.01 157 OPM %27.066.62 -PBDT5.201.17 344 PBT4.781.00 378 NP3.440.51 575
