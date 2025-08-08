Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 283.11% to Rs 136.35 croreNet profit of Panorama Studios International rose 40.00% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 283.11% to Rs 136.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales136.3535.59 283 OPM %5.5610.93 -PBDT6.233.57 75 PBT4.793.21 49 NP5.113.65 40
