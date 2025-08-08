B.C. Power Controls consolidated net profit declines 75.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.99% to Rs 16.91 croreNet profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 75.56% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.9120.37 -17 OPM %-1.541.03 -PBDT0.150.60 -75 PBT0.150.60 -75 NP0.110.45 -76
