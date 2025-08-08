Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 107.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 151.19% to Rs 29.54 croreNet profit of Panache Digilife rose 107.14% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 151.19% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.5411.76 151 OPM %6.368.67 -PBDT1.440.24 500 PBT1.150 0 NP0.870.42 107
