Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 100.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 100.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 14.37 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 100.67% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.81% to Rs 9.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.72% to Rs 54.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.3711.18 29 54.8140.09 37 OPM %26.5116.28 -21.1518.21 - PBDT4.091.98 107 12.578.24 53 PBT4.041.92 110 12.418.02 55 NP2.991.49 101 9.266.06 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Greaves Cotton sizzles on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Greaves Cotton sizzles on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Blue Jet Healthcare jumps after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Blue Jet Healthcare jumps after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Go Fashion soars after recording PAT of nearly Rs 20 crore in Q4; EBO count rises to 776 stores

Go Fashion soars after recording PAT of nearly Rs 20 crore in Q4; EBO count rises to 776 stores

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon