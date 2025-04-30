Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 100.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 14.37 croreNet profit of Fidel Softech rose 100.67% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.81% to Rs 9.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.72% to Rs 54.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.3711.18 29 54.8140.09 37 OPM %26.5116.28 -21.1518.21 - PBDT4.091.98 107 12.578.24 53 PBT4.041.92 110 12.418.02 55 NP2.991.49 101 9.266.06 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content