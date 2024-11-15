Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 1484.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.02% to Rs 12.04 croreNet profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 1484.85% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.02% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.049.26 30 OPM %46.4352.48 -PBDT8.162.77 195 PBT5.870.46 1176 NP5.230.33 1485
