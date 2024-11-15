Integrated Industries consolidated net profit rises 809.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 299.42% to Rs 186.61 croreNet profit of Integrated Industries rose 809.23% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 299.42% to Rs 186.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales186.6146.72 299 OPM %7.866.04 -PBDT15.252.49 512 PBT14.571.86 683 NP11.821.30 809
