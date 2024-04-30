Tips Films standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 89.96% to Rs 60.14 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 95.52% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 77.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tips Films rose 70.59% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 89.96% to Rs 60.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.