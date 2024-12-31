Business Standard

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 585.82 points or 1.34% at 43165.43 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 3.15%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.62%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.61%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.5%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 2.23%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 1.97%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.73%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.7%), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.68%).

On the other hand, Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 6.24%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 2.13%) moved up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 213.09 or 0.39% at 55002.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 11.03 points or 0.07% at 15951.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.3 points or 0.01% at 23647.19921875.

The BSE Sensex index was down 33.71 points or 0.04% at 78214.42.

On BSE,1972 shares were trading in green, 1913 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

