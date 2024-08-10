Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 52.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 1230.48 croreNet profit of Finolex Cables rose 52.04% to Rs 243.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 160.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 1230.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1204.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1230.481204.25 2 OPM %10.3112.17 -PBDT328.46220.51 49 PBT317.75210.01 51 NP243.92160.43 52
