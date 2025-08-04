Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 1186.78 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 15.76% to Rs 47.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1186.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1025.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1186.781025.29 16 OPM %10.2411.02 -PBDT93.5683.22 12 PBT61.1354.69 12 NP47.2440.81 16
