Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 194.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 1542.63 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services rose 194.99% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 1542.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1488.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1542.631488.83 4 OPM %8.476.30 -PBDT118.3877.82 52 PBT52.7717.79 197 NP42.3614.36 195
