Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 194.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 194.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 1542.63 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 194.99% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 1542.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1488.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1542.631488.83 4 OPM %8.476.30 -PBDT118.3877.82 52 PBT52.7717.79 197 NP42.3614.36 195

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 323.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 323.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sportking India standalone net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sportking India standalone net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 113.56% in the June 2025 quarter

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 113.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon