First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 338.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore
Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) rose 338.46% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.050.08 -38 OPM %1660.00212.50 -PBDT0.760.16 375 PBT0.740.14 429 NP0.570.13 338
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

