First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 338.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) rose 338.46% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.050.081660.00212.500.760.160.740.140.570.13