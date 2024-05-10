With over two decades of experience in the BPM industry, specifically in the Media, Entertainment, Gaming, and Trust & Safety sectors, Akash brings a transformative leadership style and a proven track record of success to this role. Akash is known for prioritizing client satisfaction, stakeholder trust, and operational excellence, fostering enduring relationships and driving significant growth. Akash has played a pivotal role in catapulting a $50 million business into a $1 billion powerhouse within a mere four years. His dedication to innovation is evident through his embrace of cutting-edge AI solutions for proactive threat detection, showcasing his forward-looking approach to cybersecurity. He has also spearheaded the creation of a non platform-based advisory council focused on tackling online threats.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Firstsource Solutions has announced the appointment of Akash Pugalia as President, Global Trust & Safety. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, he will spearhead the growth and expansion of the Trust & Safety practice on a global scale.