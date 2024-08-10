Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.07% to Rs 39.10 croreNet Loss of Flex Foods reported to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.07% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.1026.23 49 OPM %4.6013.19 -PBDT-3.210.06 PL PBT-7.35-3.58 -105 NP-5.48-2.47 -122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content