Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 75.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 75.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 29.69% to Rs 19.00 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 75.28% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.69% to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.0014.65 30 OPM %40.3728.67 -PBDT8.434.90 72 PBT8.204.71 74 NP6.173.52 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 77,650 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,550; Titan drags

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon