Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 75.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.69% to Rs 19.00 croreNet profit of Fluidomat rose 75.28% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.69% to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.0014.65 30 OPM %40.3728.67 -PBDT8.434.90 72 PBT8.204.71 74 NP6.173.52 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content