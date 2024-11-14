Business Standard
Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.71 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 3.03% to Rs 147.35 crore

Net profit of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 147.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales147.35143.02 3 OPM %4.75-2.49 -PBDT10.67-1.24 LP PBT1.99-10.55 LP NP4.71-8.29 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

