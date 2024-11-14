Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 53.44% in the September 2024 quarter

NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 53.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 19.44% to Rs 2458.73 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 53.44% to Rs 122.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.44% to Rs 2458.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2058.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2458.732058.52 19 OPM %4.064.64 -PBDT167.38171.50 -2 PBT165.90170.17 -3 NP122.1279.59 53

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

