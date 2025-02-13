Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares fall

FMCG shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 62.24 points or 0.32% at 19384.14 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 6.32%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 4.64%),Gillette India Ltd (down 4.33%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 4.28%),BCL Industries Ltd (down 3.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 3.64%), DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (down 3.38%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 3.11%), Emami Ltd (down 3.07%), and Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 3.06%).

On the other hand, Honasa Consumer Ltd (up 9.89%), Cupid Ltd (up 6.83%), and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.68%) moved up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2.61 or 0.01% at 47133.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.28 points or 0.44% at 14201.38.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: AI-powered excellence or iterative upgrade

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty gives up gains before weekly expiry; SMIDs mixed; IT, FMCG, PSB, Auto drag

illegal immigrants caught at US

Indian migrant arrests at US border up 4,200% since 2020, shows report

New ASUS laptops

ASUS launches its maiden dual-screen laptop in India, among other models

Ipca labs

IPCA Laboratories share price jumps 7% after healthy Q3 results; details

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.95 points or 0.18% at 23086.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 104.77 points or 0.14% at 76275.85.

On BSE,2077 shares were trading in green, 1764 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Barometers trade near flatline; media shares rise

Barometers trade near flatline; media shares rise

Sensex, Nifty trade with modest gains; European mrkt advance

Sensex, Nifty trade with modest gains; European mrkt advance

Sensex gains 444 pts; metal shares shine

Sensex gains 444 pts; metal shares shine

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon