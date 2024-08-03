Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 50.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 214.78% to Rs 35.79 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 50.88% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 214.78% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.7911.3713.380.626.8717.776.4917.365.2810.75