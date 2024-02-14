Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 56.64 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 5.93% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 56.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.56.6460.8418.5624.3812.6415.0410.3513.899.6810.29