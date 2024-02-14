Sensex (    %)
                        
Focus Lighting &amp; Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 5.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 56.64 crore
Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 5.93% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 56.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales56.6460.84 -7 OPM %18.5624.38 -PBDT12.6415.04 -16 PBT10.3513.89 -25 NP9.6810.29 -6
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

