Sales rise 45.81% to Rs 59.62 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 69.17% to Rs 39.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.76% to Rs 223.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 99.07% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.81% to Rs 59.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.