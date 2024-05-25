Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.00% to Rs 565.37 croreNet profit of Hindustan Copper declined 6.03% to Rs 124.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 565.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 559.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.05% to Rs 295.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 295.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 1717.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1677.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
