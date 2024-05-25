Cravatex consolidated net profit declines 86.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.48% to Rs 50.68 croreNet profit of Cravatex declined 86.98% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.48% to Rs 50.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.80% to Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 59.77% to Rs 202.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 503.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
