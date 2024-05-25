Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 210.47% to Rs 19.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 177.59% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.71% to Rs 29.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 700.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 210.47% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.19.286.2129.5317.008.0919.0012.8320.761.250.782.742.240.970.481.531.031.120.141.610.58