Focusing on making the UPI and RuPay truly global, says RBI governor

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
RBI governor Das said while speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2024 that the deployment of UPI-like infrastructure in foreign jurisdictions, facilitating QR code-based payment acceptance through UPI apps at international merchant locations, and interlinking UPI with Fast Payment Systems (FPS) of other countries for cross-border remittances are on top of our agenda. Based on the encouraging response we have received from several jurisdictions, we are now focusing on making the UPI and RuPay truly global, he stated. Notable progress in this direction has already been made in countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, the UAE, Mauritius, Namibia, Peru, France and a few other countries. These endeavours underscore collaborative efforts for adoption of Indias initiatives across the globe.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

