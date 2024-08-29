Sammaan Capital set to raise Rs 250 cr via public issue of NCDs

The issue opens on 06 September 2024 and closes on 19 September 2024.

Sammaan Capital announced the public issue by the Company of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs 125 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 125 crore, aggregating up to Rs 250 crore (Tranche I Issue Limit) (Tranche I Issue), which is within the shelf limit of Rs 2,000 crore.