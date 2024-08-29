Business Standard
Sammaan Capital set to raise Rs 250 cr via public issue of NCDs

Sammaan Capital set to raise Rs 250 cr via public issue of NCDs

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sammaan Capital announced the public issue by the Company of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs 125 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 125 crore, aggregating up to Rs 250 crore (Tranche I Issue Limit) (Tranche I Issue), which is within the shelf limit of Rs 2,000 crore.
The issue opens on 06 September 2024 and closes on 19 September 2024.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

