Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at PB Fintech Ltd counter

Volumes soar at PB Fintech Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
PB Fintech Ltd recorded volume of 97.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 166.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58402 shares
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 August 2024.
PB Fintech Ltd recorded volume of 97.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 166.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58402 shares. The stock gained 0.09% to Rs.1,738.75. Volumes stood at 14655 shares in the last session.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 236.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 49.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.33% to Rs.4,746.00. Volumes stood at 41302 shares in the last session.
Concord Biotech Ltd clocked volume of 57079 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2137 shares. The stock gained 4.94% to Rs.1,693.30. Volumes stood at 4790 shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28412 shares. The stock gained 7.69% to Rs.934.00. Volumes stood at 7899 shares in the last session.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd registered volume of 17.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.45% to Rs.100.50. Volumes stood at 5.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

